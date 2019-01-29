Home
Crater Lake National Park re-opens

Crater Lake National Park re-opens

Crater Lake National Park, Ore. – Crater Lake National Park is back open, following a five week long closure due to the partial government shutdown.

There’s still some Christmas decorations up in the park administration building, as the shutdown began December 22nd.

But Crater Lake is back open to visitors.

“We’re all very happy to be back to work and taking care of the park again.”  Notes Interpretive Ranger Marsha McCabe.

The shutdown forced the closure of restrooms and trash pickup at the park, leading to some unpleasant messes to clean up.

“Certainly a lot of that has probably been at least pushed aside by the snow plows, in their plowing operations.”  McCabe says.  “It may require cleanup in the spring as the snow melts.”

McCabe adds that road crews worked through the weekend to get the park ready.  “We were able to get things opened up fairly quickly – we had to dig out Rim Village, so folks could get up there and have a great spot to see the lake.”

Jim and Lois Wyant of Indiana were among the first to make their way up to the rim.

“We were kind of watching to make sure that we could get in.”  Lois Wyant states.  “So we were pretty excited over the weekend when they said it was open.”

“I’ve seen it in the summertime, many, many years ago.”  Observes Jim Wyant.  “But every time you see it, it’s outstanding.”

McCabe points out if a federal budget resolution can’t be reached, the park could close again in mid-February.  “We certainly remain hopeful that folks will come to agreement and we can continue working, and running the park.”

There’s no guarantee how long Crater Lake National Park will remain open, but it’s open for now.

About 50 federal employees at Crater Lake were furloughed as a result of the shutdown.

An emergency crew of about 10 stayed on at the park, working without pay.

