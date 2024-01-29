North Bend Mayor gives State of the City address

NORTH BEND, Ore. – The mayor of North Bend announced in her State of the City address last week that the city has received over $12.1 million in grants over the past few years.

Here’s a portion of what Mayor Jessica Engelke said,

I want to make sure we have a place to work. We want to make sure that there’s fiscal sustainability. We’ve got to leverage the operating position of the city to seize strategic operations for improving quality of life and maintaining fiscal practices. And we really want to make sure that we have a vibrant community.

The general fund budget was barely over $6 million.

You can watch the full State of the City address on the City of North Bend’s YouTube page here: https://www.youtube.com/c/cityofnorthbendoregon.

