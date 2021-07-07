Haitian president assassinated

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (UNTV/CNN) – The president of Haiti has been assassinated.
The Caribbean nation’s acting prime minister confirmed Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was killed in his private residence.
Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph said a group attacked the home around 1:00 Wednesday morning. He said they killed Moïse and shot his wife. She is recovering from that gunshot. Joseph did not say how the president was killed.
The acting prime minister called the assassination “heinous, inhumane and barbaric” while calling for calm.
Acting Prime Minister Joseph said, “I just presided over a cabinet meeting this morning and we decided to put the country under the state of siege. I share the pain and the suffering with the president’s family, making sure they were ok was my first priority this morning. I am calling on the people to stay vigilant and stay calm in this difficult moment.”
A state of siege means that all borders are closed as well as martial law temporarily imposed, with Haiti’s military and the Haiti National Police empowered to enforce the law.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, “The message to the people of Haiti is that this is a tragic tragedy, it’s a horrific crime and we’re so sorry for the loss that they are all suffering and go through as many of them are waking up this morning and hearing this news. And we stand ready and stand by them to provide any assistance that’s needed.”
It is not yet known who was involved in the attack.