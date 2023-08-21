Happy Camp Complex covers over 10,000 acres

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Happy Camp Complex of wildfires in Northern California now covers more than 10,000 acres.

The series of wildfires in Northern California started in multiple locations on August 16. Since then, the fires have grown to cover an estimated 10,507 acres, threatening over 1,600 structures and taking the life of one person.

The complex, which is comprised of 13 fires all burning in the Klamath National Forest, consists of the following incidents:

Canyon Fire (1,108 acres)

Three Creeks Fire (320 acres)

Elliot Fire (531 acres)

Swillup Fire (500-600 acres)

Ufish Fire (243 acres)

Malone Fire (66 acres)

Head Fire (6,419 acres)

Den Fire (294 acres)

Townsend Fire (81 acres)

Block Fire (0.1 acres)

Gold Fire (730 acres)

Scott Fire (225 acres)

Lake Fire (174 acres)

Overnight, rain fell in the area of the Head Fire as firefighters used the opportunity to shift from building a line around the fire to structure protection around the community of Hamburg.

As of Monday morning, 1,896 personnel are working on the Happy Camp Complex and 755 people were evacuation. The fires were 0% contained.

Highway 96 remains closed from Seiad Creek Road to two miles east of Horse Creek, the USFS said. The Pacific Crest Trail is also closed in the area.

