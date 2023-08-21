Suspect arrested for allegedly eluding police in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A man was arrested for a third time after allegedly eluding police in Southern Oregon.

In December of 2022, Parker Latham of Medford was jailed in Klamath Falls for allegedly leading police on a chase after he showed up armed at an address on Sharp Road.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said last month, Latham was arrested again after reportedly eluding police and barricading himself inside a Medford home.

On Saturday, August 19, the Medford Police Department received reports that Latham, now 31 years old, was harassing and interfering with different Mercy Flights Medical Ambulance crews at different locations within the city.

Eventually, Latham was found blocking a Mercy Flights crew in the area of the Medford Olive Garden.

Aware of his history, police tried contacting Latham in his vehicle, but he drove off in a reckless manner, MPD said.

Due to departmental policy, MPD didn’t pursue the vehicle, but they kept an eye on where it was.

At one point, Latham’s vehicle hit a sheriff’s office vehicle near the roundabout at Springbrook Road and Cedar Links Drive. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

There were no injuries reported.

Latham was lodged in the Jackson County Jail for numerous charges including disorderly conduct, driving while suspended, attempted assault, and attempting to elude.

