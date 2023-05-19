Man indicted for allegedly killing his mother, Jackson Co. prosecutors say

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A man was formally indicted by a Jackson County grand jury for allegedly killing his mother.

Oregon State Police said on Friday, May 12, troopers responded to a reported homicide at a home in the 600 block of North Main Street in Phoenix.

Investigators came to believe 28-year-old Matthew Brian Winder killed his mother, 59-year-old Cheryl Sellers.

On Thursday, May 18, the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said a grand jury indicted Winder for murder in the second degree.

Prosecutors said due to the pending criminal charges in the case, no further information will be released.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.