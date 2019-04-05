Peace meals continue at Pioneer Hall through month of May

ASHLAND, Ore. — More than a dozen groups that use the Ashland Community Center and Pioneer Hall in downtown Ashland are dealing with change.
The Ashland Community Center closed last week due to severe structural problems. Around 20 groups that use the facility will now be operating their services out of Pioneer Hall.
Earlier this week, the city notified Southern Oregon Jobs With Justice, a non-profit organization who provides meals to those in need every Friday for the past three years, that they can’t use Pioneer Hall starting May 1.
On Friday, the non-profit and city found a short term resolution to allow the group to operate their community peace meals on Thursdays in May.
“We’re gonna be continuing to provide meals regardless if we’re in the parks or if we’re in Pioneer Hall,” said meal coordinator Jason Houk. “We’re going to continue to provide that service, working with our communities partners, working with the city to help support our most vulnerable communities,” he said.
After May, the group will have to have to find a new location. City Administrator Kelly Madding told NBC5 News that they are working with the non-profit to find a permanent location.
