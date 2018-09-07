Smoke clearing out of the Rogue Valley

Medford, Ore. – Smoke in the region seemed to be clearing up, but now the concern is that the smoke will once again flood the valley.
The National Weather Service said that despite the new Delta Fire in Northern California, we shouldn’t see any effects of the flames back here in southern Oregon. Most of the smoke we’re seeing outside is from fires closer to the Rogue Valley.
“At least with the delta fire that smoke there will stay out of our area, and if we get anything it might be from the klondike. But with cooler temperatures themselves, the fire activity will be suppressed over night, so it’ll actually decrease at night,” meteorologist, Michael Petrucelli said.
The National Weather Service says with the combination of wind and cooler temperatures, the weekend is looking good for better air quality in our region. They do say to continue to check the air quality online and make sure it’s safe to go outside, especially if you have any respiratory issues.
