SOAR Wildlife Center to be closed

Ashland, Ore. – SOAR wildlife center in Ashland may be closing their doors. The center says a lack of donations has caused the animal rehabilitation center to suffer.
SOAR works with woodland animals like squirrels, raccoons, and most notably black-tailed deer. The center says if they have to close their doors, the deer program will be forced to shutdown and those fawns will be released back into nature.
“If we don’t get enough funding then they just get turned loose as is, so it’s essentially a death sentence for them because they’re so young still they don’t know how to survive on their own,” SOAR animal care specialist, Heather said.
SOAR will be holding numerous events to raise money for the center to find out more visit their website, http://www.soarwildlife.org/.
