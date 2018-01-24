Toys R Us proposes closing up to 182 stores

Toys r Us announced they’re planning to close up to 182 stores as part of bankruptcy reorganization efforts. No Oregon stores were on the list of closures.
USA Today reports some of the closures may be negotiable if Toys R Us can negotiate better lease terms.
A full list of closures is available here: https://usat.ly/2F8S7kZ
Going out of business sales are scheduled to begin between February and April.
The closures are part of a plan to make the retailers leaner, with 20% of its stores closing if all 183 shut down.
In a court filing made Tuesday, Toys R Us argued restructuring would ease the burden and allow the company to reinvent itself.