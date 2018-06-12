Tragedy puts focus on drowning dangers

(NBC News) – Former United States Olympic skier Bode Miller tragically lost his daughter, Emeline, in a drowning accident at a neighbor’s pool party Sunday.
In an Instagram post, Miller said he and his family are “beyond devastated” and that “never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about ten people die every day from accidental drowning and many of those are kids.
Injury prevention experts with Safe Kids Worldwide advise “layers of protection” to prevent drowning accidents, starting with designating an adult to watch over young swimmers.
“They should not be distracted at all. So they shouldn’t also be the grill master. They shouldn’t also be on social media. They shouldn’t also be talking to other people. Their only job should be to supervise the kids who are in the water,” said Safe Kids Medical Director, Dr. Sadiqa Kendi.
Experts say swim lessons are important and private pools should have fences surrounding them.
Toys and other objects that might entice young children to enter unsupervised areas should also be removed and weak swimmers should have a life jacket.
Read more: https://on.today.com/2sXenJY