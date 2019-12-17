Truck hauling Teslas crashes at I-5 rest stop

ASHLAND, Ore. – A commercial truck hauling a load of Teslas crashed at a new rest stop on Interstate 5.
The Oregon Department of Transportation said at about 6:00 a.m. Monday, the truck was traveling northbound south of Ashland when it began experiencing mechanical issues. The truck entered the rest area and came to a stop after crashing through a fence.
Traffic on I-5 was not impacted and no buildings were damaged. However, the rest area was closed for several hours as crews worked to remove the truck.
No other vehicles were involved and nobody was hurt other than the driver, who was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Oregon State Police is investigating the crash.
ODOT did not obtain any photos immediately after the crash. However, a spokesperson is trying to track some down.