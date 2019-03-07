U.S. Surgeon General speaks on vaccinations in Washington State

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV/CNN) – There’s a measles outbreak in Clark County, Washington and the growing number of cases has caught the attention of U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams.
There are 70 confirmed cases of measles in the county and three new suspected cases. 61 of the confirmed cases involve people who were not immunized.
Adams traveled to the region Wednesday. He met with health officials, local doctors and the general public.
“We need to create an environment where folks can ask questions and not be under the pressure of either having to make a decision about whether I’m going to vaccinate right now or whether I’m going to vote on this bill right now,” Adams stated. “And the more we can do that the more we build that trust back up.”
The cases in Washington State seem to be spreading next door.
Oregon’s Multnomah County, which borders Washington’s Clark County, now has four confirmed cases of measles related to the outbreak.