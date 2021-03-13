U.S. treasury begins sending stimulus checks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Stimulus payments are already on the way.
Just a day after the American Rescue Plan became law, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced that economic impact payments will begin rolling out to millions of Americans in the coming weeks.
The treasury department through the IRS and the bBureau of the Fiscal Service enacted an operational plan to begin processing the first batch of these payments Friday, which some recipients will start receiving as early as this weekend.
Additional large batches of payments, which will be automatic and require no action by taxpayers, will be sent in the coming weeks by direct deposit and through the mail as a check or debit card.
Beginning next week, individuals can check the “get my payment” tool on http://www.irs.gov to see the status of these payments.