United Way releases $500,000 in wildfire relief

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – United Way of Jackson County is releasing funds to victims of local fires.
The Almeda and South Obenchain destroyed thousands of homes last month. In the immediate aftermath, United Way set up a recovery and rebuilding fund. Now, those funds can be distributed to fire victims.
Don Kania, board member and chair of the Fire Relief Committee shared, “Our community and friends around the country have been extraordinarily generous to the Fire Relief Fund. As we begin to grant the funds to those with critical needs, we must note that we expect our campaign to extend past the challenges of today until we have helped renew the communities so dramatically damaged by the fires.”
Applications can be found at http://www.unitedwayofjacksoncounty.org
The applications are due by November 15, 2020. Maximum awards are $2,500.
For more information, United Way of Jackson County can be reached at 541-773-5339.