Upper Table Rock Road trailhead closed temporarily

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Upper Table Rock Road trailhead will be closed during weekdays from October 16 through November 22. That’s due to construction.

The Bureau of Land Management is rerouting steep and unstable portions of the existing Upper Table Rock Trail, until the trailhead and trails officially reopen.

Members of the public may not enter closed areas and all uses including hiking and hunting are prohibited.

The trail will be open on weekends.

