Upper Table Rock Trail Construction

You’re planning on getting out for a hike locally. Here’s some info you should know.

Upper Table Rock Trailhead will be experiencing some closures for the next month.

The closure will be only on weekdays starting today and going through November 22. due to construction.

The trail is still open on weekends.

The Bureau of Land Management is rerouting steep and unsustainable portions of the existing upper Table Rock trail until the trails officially reopen members of the public it may not enter closed areas.

