High School Astronomy Students Catch Annular Eclipse

Medford, Ore- This past Saturday morning, there were more than clouds casting a shade over the sun.

The annular eclipse created a ring of fire in the sky.

The annular eclipse is a rare event where the moon passes in front of the sun but it isn’t close enough to Earth to block it out.

This results in a distinctive ring, a so-called Ring of Fire, and North Medford High School astronomy teacher Robert black, rounded up volunteer students to observe the eclipse.

I recruited them earlier. You take care of your best students and you say who would like to film this annular eclipse.

It’s gonna be October 14. That’s a Saturday you know you and I had seven of them sign up.

They were taking photos through high-end telescopes and although they were afraid the skies would be too cloudy students say they got lucky.

The next eclipse event is projected to happen in April of next year.

