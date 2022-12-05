Family Nurturing Center’s 3rd annual distribution of ‘tradition kits’

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Family Nurturing Center is getting ready for its 3rd annual distribution of “family tradition kits.”

Volunteers from St. Mark’s Episcopal Church assemble the boxes for families.

But this year, they’re doing things differently. Rather than offering toys, they are providing families with an assortment of ideas and projects.

The staff says it’s to engage children throughout the holiday season.

Festive collections will be given to anyone enrolled at NFC in any of their 14 programs, starting December 1st.

Previously FNC and St. Mark’s gave 200 kits. This year they plan to offer 300

For more information visit familynurturingcenter.org.