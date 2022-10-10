US economy could start losing 175k jobs a month, Bank of America says

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The U.S. could be on the verge of losing tens of thousands of jobs.

Bank of America warns the Federal Reserve’s aggressive inflation-reducing policies could also slow the job market.

The company says the economy could start losing 175,000 jobs a month, throughout much of 2023.

Bank of America believes a recession will begin in the first half of next year with the unemployment rate climbing to 5.5%.

That’s one percent higher than what the Fed expects.

But it’s also well below the peak of nearly 15% in April 2020.