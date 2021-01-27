Vaccines administered during Josephine County snowstorm

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Public health workers stranded during a snowstorm made sure their remaining COVID-19 vaccines didn’t go to waste.
On January 26, about 20 Josephine County Public Health staff and volunteers were returning from a mass vaccination event at Illinois Valley High School when they became stranded on Highway 199 due to snow.
The crew reportedly had six doses still in hand that wouldn’t make it back to Grants Pass before they expired. So, the staff made the most of the situation and walked from car to car, offering fellow stranded travelers a chance to get the vaccine.
With an ambulance at the scene, just in case, Josephine County Public Health administered all the vaccines they had left.
The director of JCPH, Mike Weber, reportedly said it was one of the coolest operations he’d been a part of.