Valley Immediate Care still waiting on vaccine doses

MEDFORD, Ore.– Local health agencies say they’re preparing for the coronavirus vaccine, whenever it arrives.
Brent Kell, CEO of Valley Immediate Care, says his medical facility is prepared to receive, store, and properly distribute thousands of doses of the vaccine.
The problem, he says, is being told more information about the vaccine is on its way, yet still being in the dark.
He says he shares the same frustration as other health care facilities, waiting on the arrival of doses.
“We’ve got the reporting set up, we’ve got our freezers, refrigerators, backup generators and all the required equipment to keep the vaccine stored properly, but were still waiting on our supply right now. We were told last week it would be arriving shortly, but another week has gone by.”
Kell says some of his frontline workers have been vaccinated through the county, but says most of them are still waiting.
He says he’s constantly is reassuring them that there is light at the end of the tunnel, and that help is on its way.
