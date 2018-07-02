Vandal targets Kid Time bus

MEDFORD, Ore. — Kids around the Rogue Valley are going to have a harder time doing things they enjoy after a vandal targeted the Kid Time bus over the weekend.
The damage was first spotted Monday morning where the bus was parked off 6th Street. The gas cap was smashed and the gas tank had several holes drilled in it.
Kid Time uses the bus to bring preschoolers to their children’s museum. The YMCA also uses it to take kids on field trips.
“And so it hurts both of our organizations. It leaves us with extra transportation costs in addition to the damage costs. So, it’s something that hurts both of us and it hurts the kids that we serve,” explained Kid Time Executive Director Sunny Spicer.
The vandal got away with about $20 of gas but caused thousands of dollars in damage. The organization is looking for donations to help with repairs.
If you have any information, call Medford Police at (541) 770-4784 and reference case # 18-013291.