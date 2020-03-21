Food & Friends continues service, increases sanitation policies

MEDFORD, Ore.– Food & Friends in Jackson and Josephine County, which deliver meals to local seniors and the disabled, have been hustling nonstop the last few weeks.
The organization says it’s been checking in with the Oregon Department of Health for any updates that may change their delivery policies. Already, volunteers are delivering food with hand sanitizer, gloves, and even masks when necessary.
Over 400 volunteers are helping between the two counties to deliver food to nearly 1,000 people a day over a five-day stretch.
“It’s a great program, it’s something that we want to see keep going because right now it’s more important than ever,” said Jon Pfefferle, volunteer supervisor for Food & Friends. “These people really need these meals right now. They need someone coming in and checking on them to make sure that they’re ok.”
Food & Friends says a lot of the elderly and disabled rely on their service. They are also relying on their volunteers now more than ever.
“We have a really awesome, great group of volunteers,” said Pfefferle. “You know they’re coming out and they’re still sticking with us and delivering meals.”
The organization says it can always use more volunteers. If anyone is interested in helping, you can find out how on its website or call Jon Pfefferle at 541-734-9505 Ext. 4.
