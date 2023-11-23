Medford Library Downtown Quest

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford libraries hoping to boost some downtown businesses ahead of the holidays.

The library will be offering a free promotional game called Downtown quest starting Tuesday, running through December 4th.

Downtown Quest is sponsored by Friends of the Library. To play, you can print out the game card on the library’s website.

Get your card marked at five or more of the 24 participating businesses and then return the card filled out to the library to receive receive a coupon for the friends bookstore.

You’ll also be entered to win the grand prize raffle for gift cards to local restaurants. Many of the businesses will also be offering specials throughout the game.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.