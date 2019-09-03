Home
Walmart changes firearm policy in wake of El Paso shooting

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (NBC) – There’s a big change ahead for the world’s largest brick-and-mortar retailer. Walmart will end the sale of handgun ammunition at its stores nationwide.

This comes just one month after a shooting at one of its stores in El Paso, Texas.

On September 2, 2019, Walmart announced it will stop selling short barrel rifle and handgun ammunition after it runs out of inventory.

The retailer is also asking customers to refrain from bringing firearms into the store unless they are law enforcement officers.

Walmart will also stop selling handguns in Alaska but will continue to sell hunting rifles and ammunition.

Walmart says it will continue to embrace hunting heritage and be a more responsible retailer.

