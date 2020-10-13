Watch: 2nd day of Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing

Confirmation hearings move into a new phase Tuesday with Judge Barrett facing direct questions from lawmakers. Some friendly, many contentious.
It’s a history-making day as senators have their chance to quiz or grill Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
The one-time former clerk for the late Justice Antonin Scalia asserted herself early on. She said, “If I’m confirmed, you would not be getting Justice Scalia. You would be getting Justice Barrett.”
If confirmed, she would give the court a 6-3 conservative majority.
Both Republicans and Democrats are aware that she could be a deciding vote for any challenges to abortion rights.
Judge Barrett said, “It would be comforting to you to have an answer, but I can’t express views or pre-commit to approaching a case any particular way.”
She said she’s made no commitments to President Trump or anyone else on how she might decide major cases. “Absolutely not,” she said. “And if I had been, it would have been a short conversation.”
Republicans are eager to put her religious beliefs in the spotlight.
Asked by Democrats how she might rule on issues like the Affordable Care Act, LGBTQ rights and gun rights, Judge Barrett recalled the words of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg when she testified on Capitol Hill. “No hints no previews no forecasts,” Barrett said. “That had been the practice of nominees before her that had been the practice of nominees before her, but everybody calls it the ‘Ginsburg Rule’ because she stated it so concisely and it’s been the practice of every nominee since.”
Judge Barrett promised to stick to the letter of the law when it comes to the Constitution.
Republicans are hoping to have a final confirmation vote two weeks from now.