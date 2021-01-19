White City VA expanding who can get the Covid-19 vaccine

WHITE CITY, Ore— Southern Oregon veterans who are 65 years and older can now get the Covid-19 vaccine from the VA center in White City.
The VA SORCC, Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinics, first started giving out doses of the vaccine to its health care staff and people living in its long term care facilities.
Last week, the center opened the vaccine to all veterans over the age of 65.
“We are just thrilled to be one of the first community members to really by offering this vaccine at this volume.” Christina Cellura, Chief of Staff, said. “We know that our veterans are considered high risk because of multiple reasons, so were just really excited to offer this additional layer of protection.”
Cellura says by the end of this week, more than 500 veterans will be vaccinated. She hopes to be able to offer the vaccine to veterans of all ages by next month.
If you are a veteran and are older than 65, you can call 541-826-2111 ext. 4440 to make an appointment to get the vaccine.
