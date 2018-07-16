Wildfire smoke darkens Yosemite

(KSEE/NBC News) – The Ferguson wildfire burning in central California is now affecting air quality in Yosemite National Park.
The blaze ripped through more than 4,000 acres over the weekend and containment remained at just two percent Sunday night.
Many visitors to the park are heading home without getting the view of nature they had hoped.
“Could see a lot of the flames and smoke last night, coming over the mountains, so that was a little scary,” said Donelle Duvall, a visitor from Chicago.
Fire officials say the blaze started Friday night, with triple digits temperatures making it more difficult to fight.
