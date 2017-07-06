Woman arrested in Grants Pass for reckless driving, eluding officers

Grants Pass, Ore. – Police say they arrested a woman who drove recklessly throughout the city of Grants Pass and eluded officers for hours.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said they began getting reports regarding a reckless driver in a silver Honda CRV on July 6 at 6:18 a.m.
Police said officers were moved to strategic locations around the city to locate the driver, who had nearly caused a crash before accelerating on 6th street at speeds over 80 miles-per-hour.
GPPD officers tried to stop the vehicle using spike strips at Northeast 6th and Northeast “C” Streets. The driver lost control, but only briefly.
The suspect was able to drive out of the area, last reported southbound on Interstate 5.
Police said several hours later, the CRV was spotted in the Grants Pass Walmart parking lot.
The driver, identified as Angelina Banachowicz, was found sleeping inside the vehicle.
She was arrested on multiple charges related to the chase.
Anyone with information or who was directly endangered by Banachowicz is asked to call GPDPS at 541-450-6260.