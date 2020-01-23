Woman charged for abusing Jackson County 9-1-1 system

MEDFORD, Ore. – A woman pleaded guilty to improperly using 9-1-1 during a domestic dispute.
The Jackson County District Attorney’s Office said on the afternoon of May 3, 2019, April Goheen called 9-1-1 in a “frantic voice.” She told a dispatcher her husband was at their home and was suicidal. She then said she needed to talk to her husband and hung up the phone. For the next half hour, she didn’t answer phone calls from police or dispatch, prosecutors said.
Numerous agencies mobilized in response to the call, including Central Point police officers who arrived at the Goheen’s home within a few minutes. However, three aggressive dogs prevented them from entering the home.
While the officers were dealing with the dogs, prosecutors said they tracked Mr. Goheen’s phone to a location in Medford.
Once the dogs were secure, officers entered the home but Mr. Goheen wasn’t there and there was no evidence of a suicide attempt.
The D.A.’s office said eventually, April Goheen called and said the whole situation was a “prank” and hung up again.
Investigators said they later determined the Goheens were arguing with each other via text messages throughout the duration of the incident. In all of their messages, “suicide” was never mentioned.
Once Mr. Goheen was found, police determined he was not suicidal and did not have any injuries. Prosecutors said Mr. Goheen was “thoroughly embarrassed” about the whole thing.
On January 22, 2020, April Goheen pleaded guilty to initiating a false report and improper use of an emergency reporting system. She was sentenced to 18 months of probation and 24 hours of community service. She was also ordered to pay back the money that was spent investigating this case.
According to court records, the Goheens are now divorced.