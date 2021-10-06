Woman killed in Lane County crash

LANE COUNTY, Ore. – A woman died after her vehicle hit a truck in Lane County.
Oregon State Police said at about 1:00 a.m. Wednesday, 52-year-old Ellen Fiske of Florence was driving a Honda Civic on Highway 58. When she was about 25 miles southeast of Eugene, she crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a Peterbilt commercial motor vehicle driven by a 48-year-old man from Klamath Falls.
Fiske did not survive the crash. The truck driver was not injured.
Highway 58 was closed for about two hours while the crash was under investigation.
No further details were released.