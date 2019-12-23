Devastating Australian wildfires continue

GUMERACHA, South Australia (NBC) – Crews are fighting massive wildfires and assessing massive damage in their aftermath two simultaneous missions underway across large parts of Australia Monday.
Country fire service crews are working to contain flare-ups across the Adelaide Hills as the losses from the devastating bushfire mount and deteriorating weather conditions loom.
Small areas still burning roared back into life this morning but were dealt with quickly.
The country fire service still has about 200 firefighters on the ground.
86 homes have been destroyed just in this area, with almost 500 other buildings damaged, as well.
Around 200 wildfires are burning in four states, with New South Wales accounting for more than half of them, including 60 fires not contained.
New South Wales Rural Fire Service Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers said, “Hopefully if crews can get these back burns in place, we can start to reduce the threat to the Blue Mountains. But I think it is fair to say that the next few days are going to be very important to try and get those burns in place.”
Rogers added, “We shouldn’t underestimate just how much of the natural environment is being burned. And, you know, that’s got serious ecological impacts as well as the fire impact as well. And I think that will be felt for years to come.”
In the charred aftermath of that acreage, residents sift through ashes and still smoldering structures to salvage anything possible.
Richard, a Springwood resident said, “The main thing is no one’s lives were lost and I’m still here for Christmas thanks to them.”
Richard said, “That’s the worst [fire] I’ve ever seen it. I’ve seen a few bushfires come and go, you know, but nothing like this. You can see if you look closely at the metal, it’s just melted everything, just everything is just melted. It just took everything in its path.”
“As we’ve all been describing a war zone, pretty much, or to hell and back. It was the biggest test that I think any community could potentially go through,” Balmoral Rural Village Fire Brigade Captain Brendon O’Connor said. “It’s amazing what we saved. To not lose any lives, I’m very thankful for because when I look back at it I’m amazed that no one was seriously injured or hurt. Pretty much exhaustion got most of us.”
More than 7.4 million acres have burned across Australia over the past few months, with nine people killed and more than 950 homes destroyed.