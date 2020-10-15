YouTube bans QAnon content

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (NBC) – YouTube says it is removing more conspiracy theory content from its platform.
YouTube announced Thursday it is prohibiting content, including QAnon, that targets an individual or group with conspiracy theories that have been used to justify real-world violence.
YouTube says it has removed thousands of QAnon videos and deleted hundreds of channels that threaten violence or deny the existence of violent events.
YouTube says when it updated its recommendations system nearly two years ago, to limit the spread of harmful misinformation, it resulted in a significant drop in views to Q-related channels.