Announcing the Super Positive Video Contest Award Winners (February 14, 2022)

Seven months ago, Josephine County Prevention, KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 teamed up to announce the “Super Positive Video Contest”. This contest was an opportunity for 15 to 18-year-olds to win scholarship awards by creating uplifting messages of hope.

The contest has concluded, and a panel of judges selected the winning entries. The first-place message was broadcast to viewers throughout Southern Oregon and Northern California by KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 on Super Bowl Sunday. That message will continue to be shown this month on KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 during the Winter Olympics coverage. You can watch all three prize winners here: https://kobi5.com/about/contests/super-positive-video-contest/

The winning entries are:

First prize of a $3,000 scholarship award goes to Ashley DeGroot from Klamath Union High School “A Different World” in the category Be Kind.

Second prize of a $2,000 scholarship award goes to Chase Weaver from Klamath Union High School “Meow” in the category Be Kind.

Third prize of a $1,000 scholarship award goes to Alexandra Hanson from Grants Pass High School “You are Enough” in the category Never Give Up.

Josephine County Prevention and Treatment Services Manager Shawn Martinez said, “It was so inspiring to see these messages created from the unique perspective of teens in our community. They were heartwarming and funny and even better than we could have hoped.”

Bob Wise, Vice President/General Manager of KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 commented, “This collaboration with Josephine County Prevention could not have come at a better time. These positive messages created by our teen population showcase the optimism that is all around us, even during this difficult time.”

Entries into the Super Positive Video Contest were by teenagers from 15 to 18 who created 30-second video productions that convey a positive message by highlighting one of seven topics: Believe in yourself; Never give up; Be grateful; Work hard; Stay humble; Be kind; or Keep smiling.

KOBI-TV/NBC5 and KOTI-TV/NBC2 are owned and operated by California Oregon Broadcasting, Inc. For more information, please contact Vice President/General Manager Bob Wise at 541-779-5555.