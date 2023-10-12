Gold Beach gets new Track Chair

GOLD BEACH, Ore. – The Gold beach community is getting access to a brand-new electric All Terrain Track Chair.

That’s all courtesy to a partnership between the nonprofit David’s Chair and Oregon Parks Forever.

Gold Beach is the seventh location, with a goal of eventually having 10 locations along the Oregon coast.

The purpose is for mobility-challenged visitors to use electric chair at no charge providing access to get off road and into nature.

The new track chair will be stationed at the Gold Beach Visitors Center.

