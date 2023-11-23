Shore Acres Holiday Lights Now Open

COOS COUNTY, Ore. – Holiday lights at shore acres State Park in Coos Bay are just about ready for visitors.

For over 30 years seven acres of botanical garden have been transformed with thousands of colorful lights and seasonal decorations.

Last year the park debuted a new timed entry system for visitors. Organizers say that the system worked great preventing long waits and improving safety. So it’s back again this year. That means visitors need to book their $5 parking time slots ahead and online.

Plus new this year is Santa Shuttle that’ll run on Thursdays through Saturdays, taking visitors from the Charleston Marina to the lights for free. No Reservations are needed for that the tours start Thanksgiving Day and last until New Year’s Eve.

You can learn more on this website

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.