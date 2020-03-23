Ashland internet provider offers free service to students

ASHLAND, Ore. – A local cable internet provider says it will give free internet access to Ashland-area students during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Ashland Fiber Network is now offering free broadband internet services to all K-12 and college students and staff until the end of the current school year while school campuses are closed.
Activation fees will be waived and a cable modem will be provided by AFN. Installations will be dependent upon availability.
If people are taking advantage of the offer and decide they want to continue service after the current school year ends, they can convert to a permanent account.
For more information, visit http://www.ashlandfiber.net/sign-up or call 541-552-2222.