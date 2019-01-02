Home
Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke departs the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – It’s Ryan Zinke’s last day at the White House.

The embattled interior secretary announced in December that he’d be stepping down from his position.

Zinke is the subject of multiple ethics investigations.

The Justice Department is investigating him for possibly using his office for personal gain and the Interior Department’s inspector general has multiple inquiries into Zinke.

They include the department’s handling of a Connecticut casino project, whether the boundaries of a national monument were re-drawn to benefit a state lawmaker, and a land development

project in Zinke’s hometown.

