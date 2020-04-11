Breaking: officer shot, suspect dead near Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – An officer was injured and a suspect is dead after a shooting near Klamath Falls.
NBC2’S Lyle Ahrens was at the scene Friday afternoon and took photos of the police activity on Highway 97 near Wocus Road, a couple of miles north of Klamath Falls.
He reported there were about a dozen bullet holes in an OSP cruiser at the scene.
A source at the scene said an officer was taken away in an ambulance. That same source said the suspect is dead.
Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello said the officer was shot in the neck and shoulder. We don’t know the agency the officer worked with or the officer’s condition.
This is a breaking news story. This article will be updated when more information becomes available.