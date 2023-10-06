Brookings recall petitions confirmed

BROOKINGS, Ore. – Brookings Mayor and two city councilors now facing a recall after the needed petition signatures have all been verified.

Curry County confirm that the recall effort has more than enough valid signatures to go on to the ballot.

The petition put forth by former Brooklyn City Councilor Dennis Triglia hopes to recall Mayor Ron Hedenskoig, Councilor Ed Schreiber and Councilor Michelle Morosky.

In January, the council decided to retain Janelle Howard a city manager after she was charged with a misdemeanor for theft. The DA reduced her charge to a violation after she pled no contest.

Many city residents have spoken out against the decision and a city police officer even resigned from his position.

Unless the targets of the recall resign, a special election will be held on November 7.

