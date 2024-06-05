Chamber of commerce organizing support for Josephine County law enforcement

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– The Grants Pass and Josephine County Chamber of Commerce is looking to organize support for law enforcement in the county and they’re asking commissioners to step up.

The chamber of commerce invited citizens to express concerns over the lack of law enforcement funding at the sheriff’s budget meeting Tuesday evening.

A press release from the chamber cites a commitment from the county board of commissioners to have 24/7 patrol coverage.

They believe at least $900,000 from the county’s general fund should be set aside to support that commitment.

In an interview with NBC5 News earlier this year, Chamber of Commerce CEO Terry Hopkins said, “I grew up in a law enforcement family. I support our local public safety and I voted for the levy. I’ll do everything I can to collaborate to look at ways to get this done. Just the fact of the matter is, sales tax and food and beverage tax aren’t the answer.”

The chamber believes the board of commissioners has failed to prioritize law enforcement.

It said the board allocated $2 million less than they did in 2018 for the sheriff’s office.

