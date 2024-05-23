Medford Police to conduct pedestrian safety enforcement operation

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford police officers in collaboration with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and OSP will be conducting a Targeted Pedestrian Safety Enforcement on Friday.

According to the department, the operation is happening on 4th Street and Bartlett Street between 7:30 a.m. and noon.

MPD says the focus will be “on drivers failing to yield the right of way to pedestrians in the crosswalk and for vehicles that fail to stop and remain stopped for a pedestrian.”

Violators may be cited for failure to stop or remain stopped and for passing a stopped vehicle at a crosswalk with a presumptive fine of $265.

Decoy operations like this are used by law enforcement to raise pedestrian safety awareness.

Police say its important for drivers to remember that the same rules apply for marked and unmarked crosswalks.