DIAMOND, LAKE, Ore. – The Umpqua National Forest is receiving a donation for improvements at Diamond Lake campgrounds.

The donation came from the National Forest Foundation.

The money will go toward a few different projects such as felling hazard trees, buying new picnic tables, ADA accessible fire rings for campsites, as well as replacing an electrical panel at the Visitor Center.

