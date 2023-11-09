Marine Deputy Receives Life Saving Award

NORTH BEND, Ore. – Coos County Sheriff’s Marine Deputy being recognized for life saving efforts this past summer.

This is Marine Deputy Robert Baker.

While on a routine patrol of Ten Mile Lake back in July, Baker came upon a capsized sailboat with a man clinging to the side.

He was able to pull the man, who was not wearing a life vest, safely out of that cold water.

According to the sheriff’s office without the swift actions of Deputy Baker, the man very well could have drowned.

