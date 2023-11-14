GP solving $8M budget deficit

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass city leaders met Monday afternoon to figure out how to close a big deficit.

Major strides were taken by voters last week, but more work is needed to shore up the city’s budget.

While the passage of last week’s public safety levy helped Grants Pass’ budget issues, it only raises about half the amount the city needs around $8 million per year.

That means the city still needs about $8 million more to fix the deficit.

The city is looking at adding other fees to help supplement public safety and put a larger dent in the deficit.

Monday in a work study session, city leaders discussed other ways to close that gap.

