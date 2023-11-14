Oregon Firefighters Head East

OREGON – Oregon firefighters are in Kentucky in North Carolina this week helping with wildfires.

Firefighters with Coos Forest Protective Agency, Oregon Department of Forestry, and the Douglas Forest Protective Association went to Kentucky and North Carolina under mutual assistance agreements between the states.

According to ODF, when wildfire activity is low in Oregon, such as right now during this rainy fall, firefighters can be spared to help in places experiencing high levels of wildfire activity before committing to any deployment.

ODF says it makes sure Oregon’s fire management system is prepared and ready to respond to any fires right here at home.

