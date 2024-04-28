Groundbreaking ceremony at Talent Mobile Estates

TALENT, Ore. – The Talent community came together Saturday to rebuild homes after the Almeda Fire.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Saturday morning at Talent Mobile Estates where families affected by the devastating fire in 2020 will build and own their new forever homes.

The ceremony allowed organizers and participants to meet and thank those who have guided this project along. Designed to accommodate 87 new homes, Talent Mobile Estates will be the first resident-owned cooperative in Jackson County.

Peter Hanley, Executive Director or CASA of Oregon, said, “The next step is to get the rest of the units in here we still have about 20 units to be delivered from the manufacturer. And then get those all set up and then finish the tenant selection process. By (the) end of summer we’ll have all the units placed and people starting to move in. We’re really excited to bring folks back to town.”

Residents will own and govern the manufactured home park, retaining control of rent pricing and other regulatory aspects as a community.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.