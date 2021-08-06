COVID-19 surge preventing hospitals from discharging some patients

SOUTHERN Ore. —As Covid-19 cases continue to surge in southern Oregon, bed capacity is an issue for local hospitals. We’re also learning, about why some people, aren’t able to leave hospitals.
Asante says it’s unable to discharge some patients, specifically those no longer needing hospital care, because they can’t go home yet. Long-term care facilities in the area, like skilled nursing facilities, are at or near capacity.
“It creates a backlog that backs up into the Emergency Department so that’s why you’re seeing so many people that are sick in the Emergency Department,” said CEO of Providence Medical Center, Chris Pizzi.
Providence says the problem is so bad in southern Oregon, it asked the state for some help to get more skilled nursing facility beds in place.
