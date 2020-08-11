OSU announces fall classes will be 90% remote

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Classes at Oregon State University will be 90% remote in the fall, making it possible for students to live at home.
The university made the announcement today. First year students are no longer required to live on campus, but residence halls will be open.
Tuition is frozen and need-based financial aid is being increased to eligible students. Testing will be available on campus, as well as quarantine locations if needed.
